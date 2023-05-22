Independence School District teachers, students ready for shift to 4-day school week

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One more day before summer and some shorter school weeks ahead for Independence. KSHB 41 has been reporting on the trend the district is following as many schools in the state begin to adopt a four-day school week.

"This is a pretty significant change", said Shelley Lauber, an English teacher at Truman High School.

Lauber, who has worked in the district for 24 years, knows change all too well.

The district change to a four-day-school week will be a first for her.

"Kids were like whaaat we have to go six minutes longer each class….I’m like you get a whole day off?" Lauber recalled of the students reactions.

She'll happily take the break too.

“I get to come back from a three-day weekend in a totally different mind space," she said. "Instead of just two days and it’s over and we have to get in there and hit it again.”

Independence isn’t the first district in Missouri to move to a shorter school week. In fact, they’re one of more than 140. The big push for this district is trying to keep and attract more teachers.

“I have five friends/family members who have already joined our district from other districts. It’s a true incentive and until you work in the trenches in education, you don’t understand how important time is, "Lauber explained, "Not time away from them, but time to rejuvenate yourself and embrace that passion and not come in wiped out."

The shortage is something students have actually noticed year-after-year.

"There’s been a lot of shortages from last year to this year. a lot of teachers are quitting and retiring," said Nikolas Mendoza, a junior at Truman High School.

The incoming-senior class at Truman High School might only have a year left to experience it, but when they wake up on Mondays they won't be as anxious for the day to end.

"Gotta go to school, gotta get ready, gotta be awake when I get there," said Joseph Farnsworth, a junior at Truman High School.



The wait might build some anticipation for students all over the district.

"I think today they wanted Monday off..so they’re excited for it," said Mendoza.

It's a shift both students and teachers are excited and waiting for.

Independence Schools has a page dedicated to all the information you need to know about the four-day week, including enrichment and tutoring opportunities that will be available on Mondays next school year.

