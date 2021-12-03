Independence school threat not credible, latest in string of threats across KC metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department continues to investigate a school threat at Bridger Middle School.

Thursday around 7:30 p.m., IPD was alerted by a concerned parent about a threat circulating on social media.

A student threatened to bring a gun to school and harm a staff member at Bridger Middle School on Friday.

While IPD and the school resource officers found the threat to not be credible after speaking with several “involved parents and students,” extra officers were at the middle school Friday as a precaution, according to police.

A district spokesperson told KSHB 41 News families were communicated with via a phone call that stated the possible threat was under investigation.

"We do not believe at this time that it is credible, and at no point were we concerned about a lack of safety for anyone at Bridger today," the message said. "We just wanted to make you aware."

No arrests were made regarding this incident.

Bridger Middle School is among two other Kansas City metro schools to face threats this past week.

Two graffiti messages in two days at Blue Spring South High School threatened violence at the school Friday.