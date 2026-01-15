Independence Square businesses thrilled MCPL HQ may move in as City Hall exits

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod .

Mid-Continent Public Library’s headquarters have been located along U.S. 24 in north Independence since the 1960s, but the library system is exploring building a new $44-million headquarters.

The Independence City Council executed a letter of intent in mid-December with the Mid-Continent Public Library, or MCPL, Board of Trustees to buy the former City Hall grounds for its new digs — a sweet development for the Historic Independence Square’s small-business community.

“It caught my attention,” said Nanette Pickens, who owns Pickens Sweet Treats at 205 N. Main St. with her sister. “A large business like that leaving the area, of course, would catch anyone’s attention, but right on the heels of that, we also heard that Mid-Continent Public Library was interested in coming on over, which was exciting.”

Independence is currently moving municipal operations from the 52-year-old City Hall building just east of Historic Independence Square to the former GEHA building near Little Blue Parkway and Interstate 70.

There were approximately 140 employees who worked at City Hall, though space constraints forced some to work from home and others only spent part of the week onsite, according to a city spokesperson.

The new MCPL headquarters will house roughly 150 employees, according to an MCPL spokesperson, assuming the library system and Independence move ahead with the project.

“We’re greatly appreciative of our partnership with the City [sic] of Independence as we explore this exciting possibility of a new home for our headquarters,” MCPL Executive Director Aaron B. Mason said. “We have deep roots in this community, and we look forward to planning our next chapter and finding the best possible solution for Library staff and the community we serve.”

Having MCPL express interest in taking over the site so quickly was a relief for businesses in the area.

“Anytime you lose somebody, you’re not happy initially,” Independence Square Association Executive Director Jeff Rogers said, “but we’ve been supportive of their (the city’s) needs, and it’s really cool that there’s another great opportunity coming in right behind them (MCPL).”

Pickens views it as critical for the Square’s prosperity.

“There’s been a lot of momentum going into the Square over the past couple of years,” she said. “... Having a large business with a lot of employees, like 150 employees as Mid-Continent Public Library does, it’s important to us, because that will generate daytime business.”

Rogers agreed: “Even small numbers have a big impact. If you’re going to lose 100 people that occasionally go to the restaurants on a weekly basis, that does have an impact upon those individual cafes and restaurants.”

MCPL’s presence would lessen that blow — and actually might even bolster the economic health of Independence Square businesses that cater to a lunchtime crowd.

“When they surveyed them (employees) within the library system, one of their desires was to be in a place where they could walk to restaurants, where they could feel a part of a community, so we feel really good about them wanting to be here,” Rogers said.

Pickens just hopes library employees have a sweet tooth.

“Absolutely,” she said. “But then again — who doesn’t like chocolate, especially as we go into Valentine’s Day?”

Under terms of the non-binding letter of intent, which was executed Dec. 15 , MCPL and Independence are roughly a month into a 120-day window for performing due diligence.

If no issues arise, the sale of the 1.2-acre property, located between Maple and Lexington avenues from Lynn Street to Memorial Drive, could take place in the first half of 2026.

The new MCPL headquarters, which would not include a new branch but might include some public computer access or other amenities, along with office space and an outdoor plaza for events, could break ground before the end of the year.

