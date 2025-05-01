Independence Square program helps small businesses afford exterior repair costs

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod.

Big John’s Corner Bar has been a staple near Independence Square for nearly four decades, but it got a facelift recently thanks to a unique program that aims to spruce up the historic district.

“You have to do a lot of research, and it's time-consuming, but it's well worth it,” Big John’s owner John Norton Jr. said. “I've seen a lot of change up here for the better as people have done it — and I hope a few more do it, too. As it becomes more infectious, everybody wants to look more modern and not be a sore thumb that sticks out.”

Independence collects property tax dollars through a TIF program in and around the square. It’s that money that’s poured back into the maintenance, restoration and modernization of the building exteriors and businesses around the Historic Independence Square.

Norton learned about the program as he started to have work done on his building. He had tuckpointing redone on the aging brick mortar, replaced windows in the bar and a second-floor residential unit, and added an awning, among other projects.

The total bill was nearly $60,000 — and he had to secure financing for the work on the front end — but Independence will repay 80% of the cost through the Facade Grant Program.

Big John’s Corner Bar is one of 36 projects that have received funding through the grant program.

“Our facade grant program, the ultimate goal is to make sure that the historic preservation of our buildings within the historic downtown remains something for future generations,” Jeff Rogers, the executive director of the Independence Square Association, said.

The Independence Square Association doesn’t administer the grants, but they do help coach small businesses through the process, which has funded more than $781,000 in improvements since its inception, according to Independence city officials.

“We want new people up here, and the way you do it, you’ve got to take care of yourself and invest a little bit of money back into your business,” Norton said.

That includes businesses like Mixed Mutt and Company, a new dog boutique that opened at Independence Square.

“They use the facade grant program to replace the storefront, to add new signage, some neon signage that draws attention to them, so that's a cool thing that's happening,” Rogers said.

Perhaps even cooler, the savings from the grant program allowed Mixed Mutt and Company to invest in an interior remodel as well.

“Last year alone, we had an increase of unique visitors in our downtown of 14%,” Rogers said. “That's a really big upswing. Part of that had to do with the Hallmark movie, but part of it has to do with the amount of attention that people are giving to their structures here.”

Norton thinks his dad, the original Big John, would approve of the changes and improvements.

“I think he'd love it,” Norton said. “I really think he'd love it.”

