Independence T.O.G.E.T.H.E.R program hits clean-up milestone

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — This week, the Independence T.O.G.E.T.H.E.R program hit a major milestone by picking up trash.

The Community Services League said its crews have removed more than 600,000 pounds of trash from roadways and green spaces. That is the equivalent of more than 24,000 bags.

One of those spaces is the Independence Square. The crew was working to clean up litter before SantaCaliGon Days started on Friday.

The T.O.G.E.T.H.E.R program gives people who are struggling with stable housing a job and other services through the Community Services League. CSL said the purpose is to help them then get permanent housing and further their employment and other basic needs.

“We've tried to get them off the street, and with Community Services League, we do wrap-around services to help them get support so that they can get a better life and do better and we have had up to 12 or 13 people, many of them have moved on to better jobs,” said Don McLaughlin with the program. “Every day we come out here and pick up trash on the streets, they get a paycheck every day, and it helps benefit them in a million ways.”

The program works in partnership with CSL, the City of Independence and MODOT.