Independence trash-cleaning program receives funding to continue operating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crew members with the Independence TOGETHER program put in their time and dedication to keep the city of Independence clean from March to September 2023.

Through their hard work, the program cleared over 250,000 pounds of trash in the city.

Following the success of Independence TOGETHER, funding has been secured to keep the program alive through September 2024. It will also now operate through the winter months.

“We’ve grown to be like a family. It’s been amazing to put smiles on people’s faces – people try to stop in the middle of traffic to tell us how they appreciate us,” Independence TOGETHER member Marquita James said in a written statement.

The Community Service League oversees the program, employing people who are unhoused or experiencing unstable housing — people like James. Back in June, James told KSHB 41 News that being a part of Independence TOGETHER was a life-changing experience.

“They took us in and gave us the opportunity, put trust in us,” James told KSHB 41's Charlie Keegan over the summer. “I can’t explain it, it’s amazing.”

Through the program, crew members target litter on "roadways, sidewalks, curbs, fence lines, vacant lots, medians, parks and other green spaces" in major corridors of Independence, according to a release from the city.

Now, the program can continue to operate thanks to contributions from the city of Independence, the Noland Road Community Improvement District, the Independence Events Center Community Improvement District and T-Mobile’s HQ Giving Program.

“When you see our crews this winter, please tell them thanks for all they do to keep Independence free of litter,” Community Services League President and CEO Doug Cowan said.

