Independence voters pass levy changes for Independence School District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence voters overwhelming approved a measure to increase the district's operating tax levy Tuesday night, with plans to decrease its debt levy.

According to results from the Jackson County Election Board, the measure passed with 70% approval.

The Independence School District Superintendent told KSHB 41 in a previous interview, the district wanted to use the levy changes to provide raises for employees, as well as provide taxpayer relief.

The Independence School District Board of Education now plans to increase its Operating Levy by 8 cents. The district will lower the Debt Service Levy 40 cents.

Any potential raises from the levy changes wouldn’t come until next school year, but would impact all staff.

You can read more about the changes here.

