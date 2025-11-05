Independence voters say ‘yes’ to continued 4-day school week

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

Voters in Independence said “yes” Tuesday night to allow the Independence School District to continue providing services within a four-day school week.

The vote passed with a 62-38 percent margin.

The district has operated on a four-day school week for the past three years. Tuesday night's vote will allow the district to continue operating on a four-day school week for the next 10 years.

A May 2024 state law targeted ISD, requiring districts of 30,000 or more people to put any calendar change from a five to four day week up for a public vote.

The school district originally made this calendar move to attract and retain high-quality staff. The district claims it works, with teacher retention up nearly 10% at 90.8%. It is also the only district in the area to achieve a state rating of on target or exceeding in every grade and subject.

Dr. Cindy Grant, Independence School District interim superintendent, said the 4-day week has attracted more experienced teachers.

This is a developing story and may be updated.