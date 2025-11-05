Independence voters say ‘yes’ to continued 4-day school week

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire.
Voters in Independence said “yes” Tuesday night to allow the Independence School District to continue providing services within a four-day school week.
The vote passed with a 62-38 percent margin.
The district has operated on a four-day school week for the past three years. Tuesday night's vote will allow the district to continue operating on a four-day school week for the next 10 years.
A May 2024 state law targeted ISD, requiring districts of 30,000 or more people to put any calendar change from a five to four day week up for a public vote.
The school district originally made this calendar move to attract and retain high-quality staff. The district claims it works, with teacher retention up nearly 10% at 90.8%. It is also the only district in the area to achieve a state rating of on target or exceeding in every grade and subject.
Dr. Cindy Grant, Independence School District interim superintendent, said the 4-day week has attracted more experienced teachers.
