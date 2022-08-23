Watch Now
Independent candidate John Wood drops out of Missouri U.S. Senate race

Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - John Wood, committee investigative staff counsel, for the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol hearing at the Capitol in Washington, June 16, 2022. Wood, an attorney working as a senior investigator for the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will leave the post amid calls urging him to run for a Missouri U.S. Senate seat as an independent. Wood's resignation is effective Friday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Posted at 3:37 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 16:37:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independent candidate John Wood announced Tuesday he will drop out of the race for a U.S. Senate seat from Missouri.

Wood, in a message on his campaign's Twitter account, said he decided to run for the Senate seat when Eric Greitens was the favorite for the Republican nomination.

"That would have been unacceptable, embarrassing, and dangerous for my party, my state, and my Country," Wood said in the statement on his campaign's Twitter account.

Greitens lost the Aug. 2 Republican primary election to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Schmitt will face Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine and candidates from the Constitution and Libertarian parties in the Nov. 8 general election.

Wood said in his message the campaign for the senate seat had changed.

"While I have significant differences of opinion with both the Republican and Democratic nominees, it has become evident there is not a realistic path to victory for me as an independent candidate," Wood said in his statement.

