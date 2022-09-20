Injury crash closes Lone Elm Road exit from southbound I-35 in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lone Elm Road exit from southbound Interstate 35 in Olathe was closed Tuesday morning due to an injury crash.

A utility truck crashed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer in the area at 7:39 a.m., according to the Olathe Police Department.

The driver of the utility truck suffered critical injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The exit remained temporarily closed as the traffic unit conducted its investigation and to clean up some spilled gasoline.

The exit reopened shortly before 9:30 a.m.

