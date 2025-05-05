Inside Osawatomie State Hospital, preselected staff speak, others fear administration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At the end of April, KSHB 41 confirmed documents provided by a source, showed Legionella test levels were "out of control" at the Osawatomie State Hospital (OSH) last year.

Since it was first reported, Kansas Department for Disability and Aging Services and hospital administration invited KSHB 41 News Reporter Ryan Gamboa to the hospital campus.

Jake Weller/KSHB Osawatomie State Hospital

A brief tour was offered to show some of the newly implemented changes following the hospital's response to the December 2024 legislative audit.

KSHB 41 was not permitted to see much, but was allowed to see a new fire alarm and campus intercom system.

"We were a hospital of excellence and that's what I want it to get back to," said Hospital Superintendent Ashley Byram.

Jake Weller/KSHB Ashley Byram, Superintendent at the Osawatomie State Hospital

KSHB 41's visit to the state hospital opened the door to meet with current staff for the first time.

In prior reports, KSHB 41 has amplified the voices of former employees, who shared their experiences while working a OSH.

Their individual experiences were different — yet, they all wanted to see positive change for employees and patients.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Jamie Reavis, a former Mental Health Technician spoke to KSHB 41 on her daily fear of sexual assault while working at the Osawatomie State Hospital.

"It could really be a shining light here," former Mental Health Technician Jamie Reavis told KSHB 41.

Osawatomie State Hospital administration pre-selected a small pool of staff for KSHB to interview.

They all love their job, but acknowledged the difficult clientele they work with each day.

Jake Weller/KSHB Branden McCulley

"You have to have a lot more patience with the patients here," explained Registered Nurse Branden McCulley. "The ultimate goal is to get them [patients] rehabilitated so they can leave."

McCulley was joined alongside a Clinical Therapist, named Megan, who works directly with patients.

Jake Weller/KSHB Megan, Clinical Therapist at Osawatomie State Hospital

"I like to say I come to work more for the people I work with than the patients," she said. "It's a labor of love for sure, we do have hard days."

Kade Cummings is a Program Coordinator for Mental Health Technicians and organizes training for staff.

"You're working with a difficult clientele and that takes a special kind of person sometimes," Cummings explained. "Having a helping hand, seeing someone come in at their lowest, and see them do a 180 when they leave... is rewarding."

Jake Weller/KSHB Kade Cummings, Program Coordinator at Osawatomie State Hospital

KSHB 41 has previously reported on the three key areas outlined in a 2024 Legislative Audit — Staff turnover, physical security, and workplace culture.

Following the April 23 report about Legionella in the hospital's water last year, a person, who asked to remain anonymous, emailed KSHB 41 News Reporter Ryan Gamboa stating they're an employee, "We work under fear for our jobs. I have never been afraid of our patients, I'm afraid of administration."

Jake Weller/KSHB Anonymous Osawatomie State Hospital employee. KSHB 41 confirmed employment with a pay stub.

KSHB 41 presented that anonymous email to Superintendent Ashley Byram, as workplace culture remains atop employees minds.

"So, how would I know where this came from?" Byram questioned.

Gamboa told Byram it was an email sent by an employee.

A spokesperson for the Kansas Department for Disability and Aging Services told KSHB 41 they would not comment on an unnamed source.

Jake Weller/KSHB Hospital spokesperson reviews documents KSHB 41 News Reporter presented to Superintendent Ashley Byram.

KSHB 41 confirmed the person's employment by their pay stub.

Workplace culture and fear of retaliation was clearly outlined in the December 2024 legislative audit.

Auditors didn't find clear signs of retaliation during review.

Auditors did find oftentimes, those who report submit compliance reports are treated differently, according to documents obtained by KSHB 41 in a Kansas Open Records Request.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Osawatomie State Hospital Audit

While Byram did not respond to the employee email, she did clear the way for current staff to amplify their voices.

Gamboa asked if there would be an opportunity for him to speak with employees that were not pre-selected by administration.

"There was a lot of staff that said they wanted to speak to you, but said they did not want to be on camera," Byram responded. "If they want to speak to you, I cannot tell them not to."

KSHB 41 interviewed the selected employees and one additional employee, that administration encouraged. Other employees kept their heads down and didn't approach the KSHB news crew.

"We are trying to change workplace culture," Byram added. "We want to see the changes within the hospital. We want to make this a better place to work."

Byram also blamed previous Human Resource processes and said she is working to rebuild a better workplace environment. She went on to add there's a box new the HR offices where staff who don't feel comfortable to drop their concerns.

Jake Weller/KSHB Osawatomie State Hospital pres-elected employees for KSHB 41 to interview, in a exclusive visit following an April 23 report, Legionella was identified in the hospital's water supply. Staff that was not selected to participate in KSHB 41's visit fear administration.

KSHB 41 was able to report on the 2024 Legionella test results because of a tip from a source. Your voice can be heard.

