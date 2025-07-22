Insurance expert shares advice for those affected by flash flooding in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 has been following up with families affected by historic flooding in Kansas City.

A lot of the concerns we’ve been hearing are centered around insurance, from knowing what property damage is covered to what steps you should take first.

It's why we took these questions to Abbott Insurance owner Danielle McDowell.

“Cleanup is job number one," she said. "Water is dangerous, it is damaging and it happens quickly. So document everything."

McDowell said a misconception most people have is that flood insurance is part of homeowners insurance. She also said most calls are from people who don’t have flood insurance and are asking for advice.

If you don’t have flood insurance, McDowell said documentation, cleanup and finding community resources are the most important first steps you can take.

“Four inches of water in a basement could end up, on average, being about $50,000 in mitigation costs and repairs, not to mention replacement for any damaged property that you might have,” she said.

If you do have it, though, McDowell said to get a quote as soon as possible to get your full benefits. She also said to remember there’s usually a 30-day waiting period to start that policy, unless you’re buying a house.

McDowell suggests comparing your options between private insurers and the National Flood Insurance Program. This is where companies like hers can step in to help.

“Kansas Citians, even though we might not be next to big bodies of water, we've got infrastructure, and we've got systems that allow itself to hit us quickly with flash flooding,” she said.

Recent data from the Consumer Federation of America shows home insurance premiums have risen over the last few years, by 14% in Kansas and 12% in Missouri.

McDowell said the investment in it is still worth it.

“I'm the last person on Earth who would like to pay yet another bill, but I can tell you when it comes to flooding and when it comes to the amount of damage, it's worth it compared to the premium cost,” she said.

