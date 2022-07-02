KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Fourth of July just around the corner on Monday, community members in the Kansas City area have organized a number of events to brighten your Independence Day weekend.

From fireworks displays to parades, KSHB 41 News has charted the Fourth of July celebrations taking place in the area on our interactive map. Navigate the map to learn where and when festivities will be taking off near you.

FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND CELEBRATIONS INTERACTIVE MAP:



RELATED | Are fireworks legal in my city?: 2022 guide for the Kansas City area

Do you know of additional Fourth of July weekend events that should be added to our map? Let us know by emailing us at newsdesk@kshb.com.