Interim director appointed at Jackson County Detention Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has named an interim leader for its detention center after the director resigned last week.

Sheriff Darryl Forté recently announced Diana Knapp’s resignation and named temporary replacements shortly after.

Now, the sheriff has selected Lucas Castilleja to be the interim director of the Jackson County Detention Center, per a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Castilleja has served with the facility for approximately seven years, and he was most recently the accreditation manager.

“The appointment of Interim Director Castilleja is intended to ensure stability, leadership and operational efficiency during this transition, and I have no doubt he will provide steady guidance, support our inmates and staff, and continue advancing the agency’s mission with professionalism and integrity,” Forté shared.

As the interim director, Castilleja will take on the responsibility of overseeing daily operations.

