Interstate 35 northbound reopens at 16th Avenue after crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 35 northbound has reopened after a temporary closure at 16th Avenue due to a crash on Wednesday morning.

The North Kansas City Police Department helped respond to the scene.

The crash took place around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to Kansas City Scout.

I-35 was closed following the crash, but reopened by 7 a.m.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

There is currently no word on the number of vehicles involved or any potential injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the crash.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.