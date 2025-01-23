Investigation continues in the death of well-known Platte County sports reporter

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

The investigation to the death of 50-year-old Dennis Sharkey, a well-known Platte County sports reporter continues.

Since the shooting that happened on Jan. 10 on 72nd street and I-29, the Platte County Sheriff's Department said they've received around five tips.

Dennis Sharkey, 50, was a local newspaper sports reporter known for covering high school sporting events. The Citizen Newspaper said they allowed Sharkey to make his own schedule and the night of the shooting he was covering a basketball or wrestling event and was headed to another game.

While the investigation continues, police have a lack of information.

So far, nearby businesses from where the shooting took place have provided camera footage, but police have yet to get any leads from them.

Last Tuesday the department released details of the car Sharkey was driving the night of the shooting in efforts to get more information from the public. He was driving a white 2019 Chevy Shark.

The Metro Squad, a special task force stepped in the day after the shooting to help the sheriff's department with the investigation, but have now handed the investigation back to the sheriff's office after not finding any leads.

Police are still needing the public's help during the investigation. If you know or saw anything, you can make a report through the TIPS Hotline number.

