A year later and no arrest in the Christmas Eve murder of a KCK grandmother

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A year later, a KCK family waits for answers about why someone shot and killed their loved one.

On Christmas Eve last year, 85-year-old Patricia Panijan was watching TV with her husband when bullets slammed into their house.

The gunfire hit the front of their home on North 73rd Place south of Leavenworth Road.

Patricia's husband survived, but she did not.

Since the shooting, police have exhausted all viable leads and are pleading for information.

KSHB 41 Investigator Cameron Taylor spoke with Panijan's daughter, Gina Dorrough, at a vigil last year about the support from the community.

"A testament to the family she created and raised that people come together and we support each other," Dorrough said at the vigil.

Police said more than 40 rounds were fired at the house last Christmas Eve. It was Patricia's husband who crawled to the phone to call 911.

Many questions linger about the case. The I-Team spoke with KCK Police Chief Karl Oakman about not being able to provide answers to the family.

“It’s very frustrating. In my 30 years of law enforcement, that’s always the frustrating part," Chief Oakman said.

Chief Oakman thinks more than one person was involved in the shooting.

Those responsible knew who they were looking for and Chief Oakman believes it was not Patricia and her husband.

In February, KCKPD said a silver 2011-2014 Volkswagen Passat or Jetta was possibly involved.

Since the shooting, Chief Oakman said they've only received a handful of tips.

He explained what could be preventing them from solving the case.

“People protect the people who are out victimizing our community and who are out killing members of our community and there’s other members of our community who have sat by and let them do it and know they’re doing it," Chief Oakman said.

The I-Team also spoke with Wendy Medina, program supervisor for the police department's victim services unit. She explained how she helps families when a suspect has not been identified and there are no viable leads.

“I think with them, we stand beside them. We walk alongside them," Medina said.

It's Chief Oakman's hope someone will come forward with information.

“Hopefully, it really touches someone’s heart to where they go ‘I need to do the right thing,'" Chief Oakman said.

Any information could help police in this case.

If you have a tip, call 816-474-TIPS. Police stress you can remain anonymous.

—

The KSHB 41 I-Team thrives on tips from the community. Do you have a tip on this story? Send us an email at investigators@kshb.com.

