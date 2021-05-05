Adrian's Law heads to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's desk for approval

TOPEKA, Kan. — Adrian's Law, a bill aimed at protecting children from child abuse , is on its way to Gov. Laura Kelly's desk for approval.

The bill passed unanimously through the Kansas House and Senate Wednesday afternoon.

State Rep. Louis Ruiz first introduced the bill in 2017, but it failed pass through the Kansas House of Representatives. Since then, it's been reintroduced three other times.

Adrian's Law never made it out of the House until this year. It passed through the joint conference committee last week as part of a package of bills. It then needed final approval from both chambers before moving to Kelly's desk.

"I felt good about it," Ruiz said. "It is important for the safety of our children in the home to but the oneness on police and DCF to safeguard their well being. They're our most vulnerable of our society and we need to protect them and I think this is a step in the right direction."

The bill is named after Adrian Jones, 7, who died after being abused by his father and stepmom.

In a series of reports, the I-Team uncovered Adrian had a file with Kansas Department For Children and Families that was more than 2,000 pages long. It documented years of abuse.

Social workers documented bruises on Adrian, who reported his dad and stepmom abused him.

Adrian died from abuse in 2015. His dad and stepmom are in prison for his murder.

Ruiz told 41 Action News he expects Kelly to sign the bill within the next two weeks.