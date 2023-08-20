Affidavits reveal what evidence police used to raid Kansas newspaper

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 I-Team obtained three affidavits in relation to the raids on Marion County Record, the newspaper owner's home and the city vice mayor's home.

The affidavits, provided by the attorney for the newspaper, layout what evidence police used to get a judge to sign off on the warrant to search the properties.

The nine-page affidavit to search Eric Meyer's home, the newspaper owner, details how police believed the newspaper illegally obtained Kari Newell's driving information.

In the affidavit, Marion Chief of Police Gideon Cody wrote, "On Friday, August 4, 2023 at or around 1851 hours, I received an email from Eric Meyer. In the email he states that he received a copy of someone's private Department of Revenue Records (DOR). In the email he alleged possible police misconduct regarding how the Department of Revenue Record was obtained."

The affidavit from Cody goes on to accuse Phyllis Zorn, an employee at the newspaper, of downloading Newell's information from a state website, something Zorn admitted to doing by using her own information.

Cody claims Zorn broke the law by writing, "Downloading the document involved either impersonating the victim or lying about the reasons the record was being sought."

At the same time, Cody acknowledged Zorn used her own name to seek the information because her name was passed along to him by DOR.

Meyer told reporters he received a tip about Newell's driving record. The affidavit acknowledges Meyer sent the tip to police, which was a screenshot of Newell's DOR information.

Bernie Rhodes, the newspaper's attorney, said Zorn did nothing illegal under state law.

Cody claims Meyer contacted Newell to tell her his staff downloaded the information and would not be using it. Cody also claims in the affidavit, "She (Newell) stated Eric then threatened her by saying, 'If you pursue anything I will print the story and will continue to use everything I can to come at you. I will own your restaurant.'"

Marion County Record affidavit

The affidavit to search Meyer's home is the same as the affidavit to search Marion County Record.

Ruth Herbel affidavit

Ruth Herbel, vice mayor for City of Marion also had her home raided by police.

The affidavit lays out the same allegations against the newspaper, only in Herbel's case, Cody suggests Herbel broke the law by sharing the same tip the newspaper received with Brogan Jones, Marion City Administrator.

Meyer told reporters Herbel received the same tip from the same person the newspaper did.

Cody writes, "Brogan stated Ruth wanted to deny the renewal of Kari's liquor/caterers' license based on the DOR record and that the license was on the city's agenda for a meeting the same afternoon."

According to the affidavit, Cody reached out to Brogan on Aug. 7 and informed Brogan an investigation should be launched.

Later that same day, Newell confronted Herbel at a city council meeting and said, "It was brought to my attention today that my private, personal information, that was illegally obtained by a local reporter was shared with council member Ruth Herbel."

No other evidence was provided in the affidavits seeking the search warrants.

Rhodes' full statement:

"The Marion County District Court furnished the Record with a statement by Magistrate Judge Laura Viar at 3:12 p.m. on the day of the illegal searches that “there is not a probable cause affidavit filed.”

We have now discovered that the probable cause affidavits were not filed with the District Court until three days after the illegal searches were executed.

While the affidavits purport to be signed before Magistrate Viar on the day of the illegal searches, no explanation has been provided why they were not filed prior to the execution of the illegal searches.

The affidavits establish that Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody knew that Phyllis Zorn, a reporter for the Record, had been given a copy of Kari Newell’s driver’s record and that the only thing Zorn did was verify the authenticity of that record by going to the public website of the Kansas Department of Revenue. She did not access the Kansas Criminal Justice Information System.

What Zorn did is perfectly legal under both Kansas and U.S. law.

The very first sentence of the Kansas statute on disclosure of driver’s licenses states: “All motor vehicle records shall be subject to the provisions of the open records act.” Zorn had every right, under both Kansas law and U.S. law, to access Newell’s driver’s record to verify the information she had been provided by a source. She was not engaged in “identity theft” or “unauthorized computer access” but was doing her job.

That is undoubtedly why the Marion County Attorney has now withdrawn the search warrants because, to use his own words, “insufficient evidence exists to establish a legally sufficient nexus between this alleged crime and the places searched and the items seized.”

As I have said numerous times in the last week, it is not a crime in American to be a reporter. These affidavits prove that the only so-called “crime” Chief Cody was investigating was being a reporter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.