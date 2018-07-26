KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A problem with anti-reflective coating for the screens of some MacBook Pro models has prompted thousands of complaints.

Tom Talbert is one of them.

A former TV news photographer, Talbert makes videos for a living.

He bought a 2013 Apple MacBook Pro in 2013 with what was billed as a state of the art anti-reflective screen coating to help him make videos.

"At the time that I bought it, I paid more for it for that screen," Talbert said.

Not long ago, Talbert had a friend tune up the device.

"And when he was looking at it, he said, 'You know that screen is really a mess. The coating has all come off and everything,'" he told Talbert.

Talbert brought the laptop to the Apple Store on the Country Club Plaza to replace the screen.

They told him replacing the screen would cost $680.

When Talbert complained, the store manager agreed to cover half the cost which meant $340 out of Talbert's pocket.

"That's crazy. If it's a defective screen and the coating was coming off, why don't you stand behind your product," Talbert said.

Talbert is far from alone.

The 41 Action News Investigators discovered thousands of consumers have had the same screen problem with MacBooks produced from 2013 through 2017.

Apple has agreed to replace the screens for free in some instances according to multiple website posts.

But it didn't happen for Talbert.

"Shouldn't matter whether it's 10 years out, they should cover it," he said.

The problem has prompted a Facebook group with currently more than 15,000 members.

"They should be reaching out to me. I shouldn't be reaching out with finger nails showing to them", Talbert said.

Talbert bought a warranty when he purchased the computer.

As a result, he had to register it with the company which means Apple had his contact information.

However he says the company never contacted him about any screen replacement possibility.

Apple Spokeswoman Jennie Orpahopoulos called the 41 Action News Investigators to offer contact information for Talbert to help him with his screen problem.

However she declined to comment on the thousands of people who've complained about the same issue.