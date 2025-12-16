Blue Springs looks to ban synthetic 7-OH, other unregulated products

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. She has also been reporting on synthetic 7-OH and kratom in the Kansas City metro in the ongoing series Strong High Weak Laws. Share your story idea with Isabella .

The Blue Springs City Council is taking action to ban unregulated products, like synthetic 7-OH and cannabinoids, while awaiting formal scheduling from the federal government.

Synthetic 7-OH and kratom have been the focus of KSHB 41's ongoing series Strong High Weak Laws. The series explores how synthetic 7-OH is reported to have opioid-like effects, be highly addictive and has been referred to as "gas station heroin."

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway recently expanded an investigation into several Kansas City-based companies, including the largest producer, American Shaman.

Hanaway told KSHB 41's Isabella Ledonne that synthetic 7-OH could be more "concerning" than fentanyl due to the population's lack of awareness of its effects.

The Blue Springs City Council directed staff at its meeting Monday to look into an ordinance that would ban or regulate hemp, cannabinoids and kratom products, including 7-OH. The motion passed unanimously.

Mayor Pro Tempore Jerry Kaylor stated at the meeting two young students got ahold of some of the unregulated products and overdosed.

"I don't think we should wait until Missouri comes out with something or when the federal government comes out with something," Kaylor said. "I think the city of Blue Springs, we could be on the forefront of this and put an ordinance into play."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced its intent to schedule synthetic 7-OH as a Schedule I drug, which is the same category as heroin and fentanyl.

Council members discussed banning the products completely or regulating the products to only be sold to customers 21 years of age or older.

Staff is expected to present research on creating an ordinance during the council's meeting in February.

Blue Springs' discussion comes after Kansas City, Missouri, proposed an ordinance banning unregulated products, like synthetic 7-OH and kratom. That ordinance was recently held and is expected to be brought back up in January.

