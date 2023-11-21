Family of Shawnee teen who died from fentanyl poisoning attends court date for suspect

OLATHE, Kan. — The KSHB 41 I-Team is learning more about what led up to the fentanyl poisoning death of a Shawnee teenager.

The family of 16-year-old Cooper Davis said he died after taking half of what he thought was a Percocet pill in August of 2021. It turned out to be fake containing fentanyl.

In October, the I-Team learned 28-year-old Aaron Hansberry was arrested in connection to the case. On Tuesday, he appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Friends of Cooper Davis and his girlfriend testified about the moments leading up to Cooper's death at the preliminary hearing for Hansberry.

Hansberry faces distribution of a controlled substance causing bodily harm or death charges in the case.

Cooper's girlfriend had emotional testimony, describing his condition after the teen took what he thought was a Percocet pill. She testified he did not look right.

For Cooper's family, these were some tough moments, but they've been waiting for this for more than two years.

"We're just grateful that the process has finally started," Libby Davis, the mother of Cooper Davis said.

Court documents obtained by the I-Team on Tuesday, along with Cooper's friends and girlfriend, testified to him meeting Hansberry outside a store in Kansas City, Missouri, in August of 2021, then going to a house to buy synthetic marijuana.

At some point on the drive back, Cooper's friends and court documents say Hansberry also sold the group two blue pills they thought were Percocet.

The group went back to a friend's house to split the pills in Shawnee. Cooper's friends survived, but Cooper did not.

After reviewing the evidence, the judge found probable cause, meaning the case is expected to go to trial.

Hansberry was then arraigned and his attorney entered a not guilty plea.

Hansberry's attorney argued what happened is not a violation of Kansas law since the distribution happened in Missouri. He plans to file a motion to dismiss.

"We are thankful that Johnson County is sending a clear message that people who peddle poison will be held accountable," Davis said.

Hansberry's attorney did not want to comment after the hearing.

A possible trial date is set for May 6, 2024.

—