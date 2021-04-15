Federal grand jury subpoenas records in Overland Park teen's shooting by police officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal grand jury was convened in November to review all records connected to the deadly 2018 shooting of a teenager by an Overland Park police officer.

The city of Overland Park was subpoenaed on Oct. 14, 2020, and “commanded to appear” in federal court in Kansas City, Kansas, on Nov. 18, 2020.

The grand jury requested a lengthy list of documents be turned over to the FBI related to the Jan. 20, 2018, shooting of 17-year-old John Albers as he backed a vehicle out of the driveway at his parents’ Overland Park home by police officer Clayton Jenison.

The grand jury requested “all records within the possession or control of the City of Overland Park, including the Overland Park Police Department” in connection with the Albers incident.

That was to include all incident reports, any audio or visual recordings, internal affairs files, autopsy and ballistics reports, internal memos or draft memos, and “any and all other investigative material.”

The grand jury subpoena also requested:



A list of all officers and “other personnel” who responded to the incident;

A list of personal and department-issued cell phones for Officer Jenison, two other officers and a police sergeant;

A listing of all officers and “other personnel” working on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21, 2018;

All records of any complaint, investigation or other proceeding related to the shooting;

Jenison’s personnel records, including any reports regarding the previous conduct;

A copy of all Overland Park Police policies in effect at the time;

A copy of Overland Park Police training materials regarding use of force, defensive tactics, report writing, officer involved shootings, and use of in-car and body-worn cameras used between Jan. 1, 2017, to Jan. 20, 2018;

All of Jenison’s training records.

The FBI confirmed in September that it had launched an investigation into the Albers shooting.

Overland Park paid Jenison more than $70,000 as part of a separation agreement after he shot and killed Albers.

The teen’s family has already settled a multi-million-dollar civil lawsuit regarding Albers’ death, but remains unhappy with perceived stonewalling by the Overland Park Police Department.