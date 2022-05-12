I-Team tracks Independence police overtime audit

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Through tracking the money being spent by the city of Independence on an audit of the police department's overtime practices, the KSHB 41 I-Team discovered the city has paid $31,000 to Spencer Fane thus far for the audit.

Additional records reveal the city hired a consultant in April. To date, the city's paid $4,000 to AJW Consulting.

The city's contract with the consulting firm is scheduled to expire at the end of July. And according to the contract, the city will not exceed $4,000 a month in payments to AJW Consulting.

In February, the KSHB 41 I-Team first exposed one police officer logged 2,800 hours of overtime and made $160,000 in OT.

City records show the officer earned around $230,000 in total in 2021. His base salary is around $85,000.

Zack Walker, Independence city manager, said the overtime is excessive for a master patrol officer.

Overtime slips submitted by the officer were accumulated from work done at the detention center — painting, laying new carpet and electrical work.

Walker said the work should have been completed by maintenance during business hours for the cost of materials.

When the I-Team requested all overtime slips from members of the police department for 2021, the team discovered four other officers logged overtime for performing similar work .

In regard to the timeline of the audit and when it may potentially be completed, Independence city spokesperson Meg Lewis issued the following response:

"The investigation is ongoing. We have provided all available information on personnel issues related to this investigation at this time and have no further comment."

