'I'd like for it to be over tomorrow': JoCo sheriff answers questions about election fraud investigation

OLATHE, Kan. — A Johnson County commissioner questioned Sheriff Calvin Hayden about his investigation into alleged fraud connected to the 2020 election.

The KSHB 41 I-Team learned about the investigation last summer.

The questions from Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick happened during Thursday's Committee of The Whole meeting focusing on department budget presentations for 2024.

The sheriff's office receives more funding from taxpayers than any other county budget, according to the county budget department.

Hanzlick told the sheriff she's been receiving questions from the community about the cost of his ongoing investigation.

"I don't know if there's anything here or not, but I can't say no until we get that data and prove it," Hayden said.

"Your focus is still on the 2020 election?," Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick responded.

"Yes we are," the sheriff stated.

Last week, the I-Team reported only one case had been sent for review to the Johnson County District Attorney's Office. It did not relate to the 2020 election.

Instead, the claim focused on voter intimidation from a different election. The district attorney's office declined charges in the case because of a lack of evidence.

"We can't close that case out until we get the information we need," Hayden said.

"So, this could go on for several more years? Is that what I'm hearing?" Hanzlick responded.

"And unfortunately, those two detectives that I have assigned to this also work cold cases and we have got cases that we still talk to the victims' parents that have been out for 20 years because we're trying to get information," Hayden stated.

After Thursday's meeting, KSHB 41 Investigator Cameron Taylor asked the sheriff about his investigation.

"I understand you want answers. I want answers too, but you also have to understand it is difficult to get the information we need," Hayden said. "Some of those are tied up in court cases and until those court cases are resolved, we can't get the information."

Taylor followed up with the sheriff about the cost of the investigation and the number of hours devoted to it.

"Maybe a couple hours a day, if that. Maybe two hours a week, I would say probably at this point because they're waiting on information so it's not that much," Hayden said.

There are three opportunities for voters to ask questions about both the sheriff's funding and the general budget in the coming months.

Two are budget open-house meeting — 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at the Johnson County Administration Building, 111 S. Cherry Street in Olathe and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at the Johnson County Northeast County office, 6000 Lamar Avenue in Mission.

The other chance is at the annual public hearing, which is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, at the Johnson County Administration Building in Olathe.

