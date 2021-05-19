Kansas City-area contractor faces 'deceptive business practice' charges in 2 separate cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A contractor accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars for major home renovations and not doing the work now faces charges in two separate felony cases of "deceptive business practices."

The charges were brought against Kristofer Bain following an October 2019 I-Team investigation .

Bernice Taylor and her husband Roger bought a home in south Kansas City.

The Taylors paid Bain $67,500 to renovate the house.

Instead, Bernice Taylor accused Bain of tearing out wiring, duct work, brick work and concrete and leaving piles of debris in the yard.

A second family also had a similar experience when conducting business with Bain.

Jennifer Parris told the I-Team she and her husband paid Bain $97,000 for an addition to their home.

Instead Parris said Bain destroyed a bathroom and left a weather exposed shell of a mess when he stopped work.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office filed charges in Jackson and Clay Counties against Bain.

He's accused of defrauding consumers in connection with his business, Telos Contracting LLC.

According to Schmitt's Office, the consumer's aggregate loss in the two cases is $164,500, exactly what Taylor and Parris told the I-Team they lost combined on their deals.

Because the Parris home is in Clay County, Bain is charged there.

He's charged in connection to the Taylor case in Jackson County.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Steven Reed and Wade Schilling.

"Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov ," Schmitt's office said in a news release regarding the charges against Bain.

Bain entered a not guilty plea to the charge against him in the Parris case in Clay County.

He's scheduled to be arraigned in the Taylor's Jackson County case May 24.

The I-Team attempted to contact Bain for comment, but were unable to reach him.

In 2019 when the I-Team asked Bain outside his Olathe home about the Taylor and Parris projects, he said, "I do not have any comment right now."