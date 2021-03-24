Kansas City area "Proud Boys" plead not guilty to Capitol riot charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four Kansas City area members of the "Proud Boys" have pleaded not guilty to conspiring to breach the U.S. Capitol at the January 6 riot.

Williams Chrestman of Olathe entered his not guilty plea by video conference on Wednesday.

Chrestman is also accused of threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer.

When Chrestman was charged , the FBI released photos of him carrying an ax handle into the Capitol during the riot.

The three other Kansas City area co-defendants, Christopher Kuehne, Louis Colon and Ryan Ashlock all entered not guilty pleas to the charges against them Tuesday.

Two other co-defendants with this group are siblings Felicia and Cory Konold from Tucson, Arizona.

As part of their release conditions, they were ordered not to have contact with each other.

However, on Wednesday, a federal judge modified the sister and brother's release agreement to allow the Konolds, who are Jewish, to attend a Passover seder at their grandparents' home on Sunday.

At this point, only Chrestman remains in federal custody as the case against this group of defendants moves forward.

Federal investigators say all four Kansas City area co-defendants belong to the "Proud Boys."

That group is a self-described men's organization for "western chauvinists."