Settlement reached in case involving KC-area woman suing Petland Blue Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A settlement has been reached in the case involving a Kansas City-area woman suing Petland Blue Springs.

In May, the KSHB 41 I-Team reported on Jeanna Moore’s lawsuit alleging Petland Blue Springs sold her not one but two sick puppies.

One of the dogs died when he was just 10 months old.

According to a Sept. 3 court document, Moore's attorney, Zachery Cohen, filed a voluntary dismissal with prejudice in the case, which means Moore will not be able to refile her case.

When asked for comment, Cohen told the I-Team he could not give more details about the dismissal but said a confidential settlement was involved.

The I-Team reached out to the attorney representing Petland Blue Springs for a statement. Attorney C. Brooks Wood said he did not have a comment to share.

