Suspect in fatal Shawnee house fire has extensive criminal history

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The KSHB 41 I-Team learned Nicholas Ecker was on probation after already facing charges in a domestic violence case.

His newest charges include first degree murder and aggravated arson with risk to bodily harm, after a baby died in a Shawnee house fire Sunday morning.

"It appears as though in the last two or three years that his behavior has been escalating," Paul Morrison, a former Johnson County prosecutor said.

Morrison said good prosecutors look at criminal history and whether someone has a tendency for violence.

"The folks that pose risk to others, they need to be targeted and incapacitated, and often times that means put them in prison," Morrison said.

Cameron Taylor of the KSHB 41 I-Team asked Morrison if he feels that didn't happen in this case.

"Most likely. I think most likely, he probably should've been in jail," Morrison replied.

The KSHB 41 I-Team found out Ecker's criminal history dates back more than a decade in Johnson County.

On an order from 2011 , a judge wrote that Ecker, then a juvenile, had over 10 prior cases and had virtually every juvenile service.

Ecker's more recent criminal history involves two instances of domestic violence. One in 2019, another from last month. Both accused Ecker of strangling a woman.

"What we know about domestic violence is that it's a pattern of power and control and abuse and violence and that pattern is not just with one person, but can also be with multiple people over time," Joyce Grover, Executive Director of Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence said.

In the 2019 case, the aggravated domestic battery charges were dropped, but Ecker pleaded guilty to firearm possession by a felon .

He also agreed to probation and no contact with the victim.

Last month's domestic violence case involved a no contact order as well.

Just days ago, court records said he violated the protection order . His charges were elevated to stalking.

Grover gave some context on the strength of protection orders.

"They're very helpful in setting up a safety parameter and other times, they are not," Grover said.

Court records from the 2019 case show prosecutors were considering revoking Ecker's probation last month.

To get more information on their decision making process, the I-Team reached out to the judges and prosecutors involved with Ecker's cases.

We have not heard back.