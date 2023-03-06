Suspect in threats that closed Jewell campus arrested same day in KCMO shots-fired incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- — The suspect charged for threatening the William Jewell College campus was involved in a shots-fired incident the same day the college cancelled classes.

The KSHB 41 I-Team learned of the incident and an apparent lack of communication between Clay and Jackson counties.

Liberty police first found out about the threat on Feb. 27. That night, William Jewell College officials decided to cancel classes for the 28th as a precaution.

By the morning of the 28th, Liberty police had a person of interest: Dominic Lee, saying he posted threats toward students on his Snapchat. Lee was picked up by Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department for another alleged crime the same day.

According to the ticket he got in Kansas City, Lee was in along I-70 near Grand Blvd, shooting his gun into the air multiple times.

According to KCPD's incident report, a witness called 911, saying they saw Lee holding a tire in one hand and shooting the gun in the other while they were driving past him.

Video surveillance matched up with the witness's account, showing Lee shooting into the air about 15 times.

KSHB KCPD was dispatched to the area near I-70 and Grand Blvd. on a report that a man was shooting into the air.

KCPD responded and took Lee into custody. According to the prosecutor's office, after they talked with KCPD, they decided it was best to issue Lee a city summons and get him mental health treatment.

In a statement, the prosecutor's office said they had no idea about the William Jewell threat when Lee was in KCPD custody.

Their statement said, in part, "The information we received was that shots were fired into the air and there was concern about his mental condition."

At the same time, Liberty police said they didn't know Lee was in KCPD custody.

By the time they realized Lee was taken to a hospital for treatment, it was March 2. And that's when Clay County prosecutors charged him with one count of making a terroristic threat.

A spokesperson for William Jewell said they didn't receive any reports that anyone was hurt on campus.

The college said Lee was dismissed from campus after being deemed a threat to himself and others.

The spokesperson said they had no idea about the incident along I-70 until the 41 I-Team informed them.