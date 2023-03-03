Former William Jewell student charged for alleged threat that closed campus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, man whose threatening social media posts caused William Jewell College to close the campus Tuesday and conduct classes online out of an abundance of caution has been charged with a class D felony.

The Clay County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Dominic Lee, 21, has been charged with making a terrorist threat.

Liberty police announced Thursday that they were searching for Lee , a former student whose recent social-media history includes images of him with a gun.

After asking for the public’s help to locate Lee, the Liberty Police Department later said it had been in contact with Lee, who was receiving mental-health treatment.

Lee is “currently under guard” of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at a local hospital and is being held on a $100,000 bond, according to a spokesperson for the city.

Liberty police and Clay County Sheriff’s deputies increased patrols on campus after law enforcement determined Monday that the threats were credible.

Jewell’s campus security also instituted heightened security protocols, including the campus closure, but the Liberty-based liberal arts school reopened the campus Wednesday after consultation with law enforcement.

