Liberty police identify person of interest in William Jewell College threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Liberty Police Department has identified a person of interest related to threatening social-media posts directed at William Jewell College deemed credible Monday.

The campus was closed and classes were virtual Tuesday in response to the threats allegedly posted by Dominic A. Lee, 21, from Kansas City, Kansas, according to the Liberty Police Department.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating Lee.

Lee, a former student and football player at William Jewell College, has a history of being armed and is considered dangerous, according to police.

Officials are not aware of any new social-media posts since Feb. 27.

Liberty police and Clay County Sheriff's Office deputies are conducting additional patrols on campus and Jewell also has announced extra security steps to enhance campus-wide safety efforts.

Anyone with information about Lee's location is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or Liberty Police Department's Investigations Unit at 816-439-4730.