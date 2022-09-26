Three department heads' resignation from Unified Government signals uncertainty in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Within days of each other, three department leaders notified the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, that they will resign from their positions.

The department heads are Katherine Carttar, the economic development director; Rob Richardson, the development coordination and customer service success director; and Kathleen VonAchen, the chief financial officer.

Carttar pushed to get The Merc Co+op grocery store project up and running, which she touted as a catalyst for future development in downtown KCK. She advocated for the Lanier Campus, a $20 million project that would turn the old Reardon Center into brand-new apartments, a community meeting space and a commercial/fitness space.

Lanier United LLC introduced the project two years ago. The commission approved a development agreement in 2020. It was on a roll to move forward, but it stalled with the leadership change in the mayor's office in 2022, as Tyrone Garner replaced incumbent David Alvey.

The Merc Co+op was hopeful the Lanier Campus would break ground.

“In order to survive, grocery stores need neighbors to work, shop and — most importantly — live nearby," Rita York Hennecke, general manager at The Merc, said. "The Merc Co+op is in support of any housing and retail developments that would help revitalize downtown Kansas City, Kansas, and bring more foot traffic to Minnesota Avenue and our surrounding neighborhoods.”

In her resignation letter, Carttar said, "Over the past almost five years, I have been proud to lead efforts that have brought $2.8 billion in new projects and over 8,500 new jobs to the people of Wyandotte County. Of the many projects that attracted new investment to our community, I am proudest to have contributed to the building of the first new grocery store in downtown Kansas City, Kansas in over fifty years, providing services to communities that for too long have been overlooked."

Carttar also thanked the "many talented and often under-recognized staff of the Unified Government" for their work.

Carttar's last day with the UG is Oct. 7.

Richardson's last day, according to a UG spokesperson, is Oct. 3.

Richardson has worked for the UG for nearly 20 years. Prior to his current position, he was the director of planning, according to his LinkedIn page.

Kathleen VonAchen is resigning as chief financial officer. Her last day is Dec. 14.

VonAchen started working for the UG in 2016.

In her resignation letter, VonAchen said: "Given the recent two recommendations to shift the reporting line of the CFO away from the CAO position and to move Budget Office out from the oversight of the CFO, I decided this revised position didn't fit with my professional construct."

KSHB 41 News asked how the UG and the mayor respond to the recent resignations and how they plan to replace the positions. The UG declined to comment.

On Friday, Mayor Garner posted a thank-you video on YouTube to all UG staff members.

Longtime county administrator, Doug Bach, retired at the beginning of the year. Cheryl Harrison Lee was named as his interim replacement in January.

Right now, the UG is on a nationwide search for a permanent fill.

The UG recently announced structural leadership changes that they hope will be more cost-effective amid an ongoing KBI investigation into alleged P-Card misuse.

