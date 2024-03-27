1
Tuskegee Airmen
Tuskegee Airmen
Kansas City has strong ties to one of the most decorated Tuskegee Airmen
Lisa McCormick
11:41 AM, Mar 28, 2024
Tuskegee Airmen
How newest generation of Black aviators continue legacy of Tuskegee Airmen
Megan Abundis
5:00 PM, Mar 27, 2024
Tuskegee Airmen
Remembering the Red Tails | How Tuskegee Airmen's legacy lives on in Kansas City
Megan Abundis
5:00 PM, Mar 26, 2024
Tuskegee Airmen
Loved ones speak on legacy of Kansas City Tuskegee Airman Virgil Brashears
Megan Abundis
5:00 PM, Mar 25, 2024
Tuskegee Airmen
Remembering the Red Tails | Learn the stories of 49 KS, MO Tuskegee Airmen
Megan Abundis
5:00 PM, Mar 25, 2024
Meet the Investigators
Caitlin Knute
5:01 PM, Jun 25, 2020
Jessica McMaster
3:32 PM, Oct 22, 2018
Sarah Plake
1:17 PM, Oct 19, 2018
Ryan Takeo
11:23 AM, Sep 28, 2021
Cameron Taylor
12:50 PM, Dec 10, 2021