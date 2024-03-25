Remembering the Red Tails | Learn the stories of 49 Kansas, Missouri Tuskegee Airmen

Editor's Note: Beginning March 25, 2024, KSHB 41 will air a three-part series on the Tuskegee Airmen with a focus on those who were born in Kansas and Missouri. Part one tells the story of Virgil Brashears, a second lieutenant in World War II from Kansas City, Missouri, through the words of his widow.

For the past five months, KSHB 41’s research uncovered 49 Tuskegee Airmen who were born in Kansas and Missouri.

The story of these airmen is one that most Americans don’t know about; KSHB 41’s goal is to share the stories of our local Tuskegee Airmen and the impressive and courageous roles they played in World War II.

This unheralded group of Black men served their country during World War II by escorting U.S. white bomber pilots across enemy lines, destroying German planes, ground units and even sinking a battleship destroyer.

In a time before the desegregation of the armed forces, when becoming a pilot was far beyond their dreams, these men faced humiliation and threats in training. All odds were against them, and yet, they wanted to serve their country.

“They had this pride that could not be torn, tattered or destroyed in any way,” said United States Rep. Emanuel Cleaver.

Of the nearly 1,000 Black men who became airmen, 68 were killed in combat in the 1940’s. Their missions are considered extremely successful.

Their impact on shaping race relations and social reform may have not registered with the Tuskegee Airmen at the time. However, today, the weight of their legacy has lifted a younger generation of Black men who dream of taking to the skies.

“The more we know our history, the more we can appreciate it, all of us,” said Cleaver.

—