Video shows moments before deadly ambulance crash in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New video shows the moments before an ambulance crashed off a Kansas City highway.

A patient being transported from Warrensburg to Research Medical Center died at the scene.

The KSHB 41 I-Team has been following the crash since it happened on April 30 on 71 Highway near Bannister Road.

Shortly after the crash, the I-Team filed a public records request for the video from the ambulance. The video does not show the moment of impact.

In the video, you see the ambulance fromJohnson County, Missouri driving north on 71 Highway. It goes past the off ramp for Bannister Road in Kansas City.

Moments later, the ambulance begins to veer to the right onto the shoulder. The driver then loses control and goes into the median when the video stops.

The Johnson County, Missouri Ambulance district told the I-Team the video stopped recording at the time of the wreck. They said it was due to a technical failure.

"It was windy. I mean, it was windy,” said Adam Miller, who witnessed the crash.

The I-Team spoke with Adam Miller, who pulled over to help.

"If that was my kids in there, or my family, or anybody, would you not want them to stop?,” Miller said.

The ambulance was transporting 61-year-old Raymond Miller to Research Medical Center, but Miller died at the scene.

“I had reached under and closed his eyes and covered him up,” Miller said.

The ambulance district said Raymond Miller needed specialty care for a gastrointestinal issue.

Shane Lockard, the EMS Chief for the Johnson County, Missouri, Ambulance District explained the circumstances around the transport.

“It was an urgent transport," Lockard said. "The patient needed to go right away, but it wasn't a lights and sirens response. It wasn't critical."

In the video, the ambulance district blurred the face of the 21-year-old driver. At one point, you see her trying to gain control of the vehicle.

What you won’t see is when the ambulance crashes. Police said it overturned twice.

"We show up to work as EMTs and paramedics every day with our intent to help other people, to take care of people," Lockard said. "To lose a patient is extremely hard on them as it is for our organization."

Police are looking at whether wind was a factor in the crash.

KCPD said fatal crash investigations can take anywhere from several weeks up to a couple of months.

The process includes reconstructing the crash, reviewing video, and talking with anyone involved.

They’ll put those components into a case file and send it to the prosecutor for them to review.

