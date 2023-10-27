Investigators: Discarded smoking materials to blame in Lenexa apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lenexa apartment fire earlier this month that left residents of 22 units without a home was likely caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

A city spokesperson said Friday that fire investigators recently completed their investigation of the late night fire on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Through a combination of investigative work, interviews and witness statements lead investigators to the conclusion that the probable ignition source was discarded smoking materials.

“The Lenexa Fire Department wants to remind everyone that fires of this nature are easily preventable,” the city said in Friday’s release. “Discarded smoking materials are often the result of fires throughout the Kansas City area.”

While a firefighter was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained while battling the fire, no serious injuries were reported in the blaze. Twenty-four apartment units were affected from the fire, with 22 of the units being occupied.

Of the 22 units, residents of half the units were located elsewhere in the apartment complex or property within the same management group. The other half found other living arrangements.

—