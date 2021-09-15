Watch
Investigators rule fire that killed woman, child was accidental

Posted at 3:08 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 16:08:04-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators have ruled that a fire, which killed a woman and later a child, in March was accidental.

On March 31, officers responded to the area of east 55th Street and Woodland Avenue where Kansas City fire fighters were already on scene battling a fire.

Crews located the woman and child inside the residence, and they were transported to an area hospital.

The woman, Dora Gamble, died at the hospital. The child, who was identified as 4-year-old Elijah Cooley, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He later died in April.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department initially said it was investigating the fire as a homicide.

However, the medical examiner's officer later ruled their deaths as accidental due to complications of smoke inhalation.

