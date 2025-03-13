Iowa State fans pack Kansas City bar in decades-long tradition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students, alumni and other fans of Iowa State University basketball descend on a Westport bar every year.

Those fan's tradition is to tip off the Big 12 Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments at Kelly's Westport Inn. It's been that way for nearly 40 years, when four alums stopped at the bar ahead of a tournament game.

Since then, dozens of fans pack the bar during March Madness.

Isabella Ledonne

"They paid for my college tuition, so I appreciate that," Kelly's Westport Inn Co-Owner Colleen Kelly said. "Hey, they really just picked us," Kelly said. "We really get to see the same faces every year for it so hopefully it's a tradition that will continue on."

The tradition carried on Wednesday night after Iowa State beat Cincinnati Friday morning.

