'It feels like home': KC Bier Co. serves up German beer, tradition ahead of Chiefs-Dolphins game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Chiefs prepare to play the Miami Dolphins Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany, fans from across the world are showing off their ties to Germany and Kansas City.

KC Bier Co. has the perfect concoction of both.

The KC Bier Co. team brews beers of all kinds in-house. All but one of their beers are German, so all their ingredients are imported from Germany.

Steve Holle is German and learned to love German beer at a young age. It’s why he started KC Bier Co. and knew keeping these roots alive was important.

“That’s my passion, German beer,” Holle said. “It’s something most breweries don’t make, if they do it’s a one-off seasonal thing. But that’s what we focus on 100% of the time.”

It takes just four ingredients (plus several weeks of storage and fermentation) for their drafts: malt, hops, water, and yeast.

“That’s basically our mission is to produce authentic-tasting German style beer and to serve it as fresh as you’d get it if you were drinking it in Germany,” Holle said.

But their secret ingredient can’t be sipped: authenticity to their German roots.

“The enthusiasm of the Kansas City residents and people here in the Midwest about the Chiefs is just contagious,” KC Bier Co. co-founder Jürgen Hager said.

Hager grew up in Germany and he said each draft is testament to Kansas City and the Chiefs.

Fans see it too.

“To be able to have authentic German beer and authentic German Worscht from Germany, this is the place you want to be to watch the game,” Andi Russell said. “Because it’s gonna feel like home.”

So whether your preferred pour is Lager or Dunkel or anything else, Chiefs fans can expect a piece of Germany and Kansas City with every sip.

For fans looking for a place to watch the Chief's Germany game, KSHB is partnering with KC Bier Co. Doors open at 6 a.m. and the menu looks delicious with pretzels, eggs, potatoes and all the brats you could dream of.

