'It has been an honor': Dozens of area first responders planning to honor Fairway officer Jonah Oswald

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of Kansas City-area first responders have been hard at work all week while preparing to honor fallen Fairway officer Jonah Oswald.

In order to plan a parade of police cars and candlelight vigil for Oswald, some have been working over 12 hour days, according to the Lenexa Police Department.

This includes covering patrol, dispatch, public works and communication shifts.

Lenexa Police Department Preprations for honoring Jonah Oswald

"I can tell you for me personally, but I think everyone would echo the same, that it has been an honor to do this for Officer Oswald, his family, and the City of Fairway," Lenexa Master Patrol Officer Danny Chavez said in a statement.

Details on the vigil and parade can be found by clicking this link.

—

