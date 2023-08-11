Watch Now
Parade, vigil planned for fallen Fairway officer Jonah Oswald postponed to Saturday

KSHB 41
Posted at 1:53 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 14:53:24-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A vigil and parade of police cars planned for slain Fairway officer Jonah Oswald are postponed until Saturday, the Lenexa Police Department announced.

Due to projected severe weather in the Kansas City region, the decision was made to move the events.

The parade of police cars will now begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at 9300 Metcalf Ave in Overland Park and continue through Mission, Fairway and Prairie Village in Johnson County.

Following the parade, a candlelight vigil will begin at Harmon Park in Prairie Village between 9-9:30 p.m.

Below is a map of the events:

parking map
A map of the parade route for fallen Ofc. Jonah Oswald on Friday, Aug. 11.

Oswald lost his life in a deadly shootout Sunday morning at a QuikTrip in Mission.

