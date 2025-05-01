'It just hurts': Five businesses hit by break-ins in Platte City

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

Five businesses—including Fetterman's Deli- were burglarized over the past weekend in Platte City.

"Saturday morning, I was here at 6:00 a.m., upon walking up to the door, I saw the glass broken out, extension cord hanging out," said Scott Fetterman owner of Fetterman's Deli.

Police say the break-ins happened during the early morning hours Saturday. Four other businesses were targeted, including, Roxanne's Cafe, Pizza Shoppe, Sonic, and Dollar General—all within blocks of each other in Platte City.

"You hear about this down south," said Fetterman. "I got hit along with four other businesses in about a 35-40 minute window on Saturday morning. You know, they were in and out in 80 seconds."

The Platte City Police department said all businesses sustained broken glass to either a window or door as a result of forced entry into the buildings.

In a statement Chief Jeff Wilson with the Platte City Police Department said, "Multiple crimes of this nature occurring in such a short period is certainly not the norm for Platte City, and we’re very grateful for that. This is a close-knit community that works collectively with law enforcement and city staff to maintain public safety and a high quality of life. We remain committed to resolving these investigations and preventing future incidents."

Fetterman said this break-in is a setback for the business at a time when the deli is set to open a new location in the Northland.

“I'm probably looking about a $3,000 hit, not enough to cover insurance. That comes out of our pocket here," said Fetterman. "I am a company, but we're still family owned. So, when that happens, it affects the family.”

Despite the setback for Fetterman's, Scott has felt the support from the community. Local businesses have reached out to provide a temporary register, others offering to fix their windows.

“The community really came out to support me and the other local businesses. And I can't say enough about the Platte City community and what my customers and what everybody has done for us. It's been just a tremendous response," said Fetterman.

The Platte City Police Department said this is still an ongoing investigation.

You are encouraged to call if you know any information that can help with this case.

