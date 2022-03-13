'It was a sea of Jayhawks': Fans at Power & Light react to KU winning Big 12 Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas men's basketball team beat Texas Tech Saturday night, becoming Big 12 Tournament champs .

But fans watching from the Power & Light District say they knew this win was coming.

“It was a sea of Jayhawks. It was a sea of blue, red, blue, red, yellow. It was beautiful,” said KU fan Leslie Hunter.

Some supporters couldn't get enough of the electric downtown atmosphere.

“If you love Kansas City, this is the place to be, especially if you are a Jayhawks fan,” Keven Thomas said.

KU graduate Richard Schopf says there's nothing like the Jayhawk community.

“I’ve been a fan many years. Before that, my dad was a graduate, my daughter was a graduate. We come out and support them a lot. I tell you, we can't get enough of these Jayhawks — they’re really good,” Schopf said.

Braving the frigid temperatures, eyes were glued to the big screen as fans watched the outcome they were all waiting for.

“I am cold, but supporting my Jayhawks is huge, so I am going to be here through thick and thin,” Thomas said.

Proud of his Hawks, Schopf believes winning the Big 12 Tournament extends well beyond Kansas City.

“It means to be a part of the greatest university in the whole country. That's what it feels like to me, and I’m right behind them, 100%," he said.