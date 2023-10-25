'It was liberating': KC nonprofit Alphapointe helps blind man rediscover purpose in life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In honor of Blindness Awareness Month, Alphapointe, a dedicated organization committed to empowering the visually impaired, has become a beacon of hope for those navigating the challenges of blindness.

Meet Michael Jewell, a KC-area resident who, like many others, faced the daunting prospect of rebuilding his life after losing his sight. Diagnosed with a degenerative eye condition, Mike found himself grappling with a sense of loss and uncertainty about his future.

"I went blind 28 years ago and I pretended to be sighted as long as I could because I saw how people were treated when they were handicapped and I was terrified," Jewell said. "I felt like if I had a choice, I was going to try not to be handicapped yet.”

Jewell said he began therapy as he navigated the difficult curve ball life threw his way.

"I had a lot of changes. When it got to where I could see nothing whatsoever, everything just stopped. I didn't leave my house. I didn't go around my family. I just felt helpless,” he said.

It was at this pivotal moment that Alphapointe, located in Kansas City, extended a helping hand, offering not just support, but a pathway to rediscover his purpose in life.

Through Alphapointe's programs and personalized assistance, Jewell embarked on a journey of self-discovery. From mobility training to vocational rehabilitation, the organization worked to equip him with the skills needed to regain his independence and confidence.

"You come to Alphapoint and it's like a weight is lifted off your shoulders," Jewell said. "You're a different person when you leave here.”

More importantly, they helped James tap into his passions and interests, proving that blindness doesn't limit one's potential.

"It's very liberating and it's interesting to see the development, but when you're in the process you don't understand just how different you are until you come out the other end," Jewell said.

During Blindness Awareness Month, Alphapointe hopes to inspire the community to recognize the abilities of the visually impaired and the impact of support and empowerment. Communications director of the organization, Scott Cotter, said Alphapointe's goal is to continue pushing inclusivity and opportunities.

“Our mission is to make sure people who are suffering from vision loss can reach their goals and aspirations," Cotter said.

During Jewell's hardest point in life, he found a new purpose in life with endless possibilities.

“You have to learn to be an advocate for yourself and speak out and make sure that you make those changes that you want made in your life," Jewell said.

