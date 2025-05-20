'It was rising by the minute': Argentine neighborhood in Kansas City, Kansas, can't get break from flooding

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A storm Monday left downed tree limbs, flash flooding and power outages.

KSHB 41 received a tip that flood waters filled streets and washed into many homes in the Argentine neighborhood in Kansas City, Kansas.

Neighbors told KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson it's the same problem, just a different storm.

Credit: Michael Garcia and Leslie Hernandez

Leslie Hernandez stepped outside of her home after her family got flooding under control. She said her son was in their basement when it began.

"He was on his computer and felt dampness under his foot and yelled for me," Hernandez said. "When I hit the bottom of the steps, there was already three inches of water."

Argentine neighborhood in Kansas City, Kansas, can't get break from flooding

For decades, flooding has been a problem in the Argentine neighborhood. The pump station in the neighbhorhood was more than 100 years old when it was replaced a few years ago.

"We’re just in disbelief this is happening again," said Katie Rico, who lives near the area. "It happens every so many years. A lot of my neighbors are elderly and facing a lot of water damage."

KSHB 41

Leslie Hernandez's partner, Michael Garcia, said his car made it through the flood waters, but he drove past several cars stalled out in the high water.

They've already spent thousands of dollars in water damage repairs at their current home, but they've only lived in the neighborhood for three years.

"Everything’s gotta go," Garcia said. "The damage has already been done…sucks that it happened, but we’ll get through it."

It took about three hours for water to recede.

If you ask anyone who lives in the neighborhood, it's likely they'll tell you all that has been drained are finances and patience.

KSHB 41

"What am I going to walk into tomorrow?" Hernandez said. "It's disheartening as a homeowner....very expensive process. Like [Michael] said, 'what’s it gonna take to be more proactive?"'

The family will stay in a hotel for the night, but their next step, along with other neighbors, is asking government leaders for solutions.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including Overland Park, Prairie Village and Leawood. Share your story idea with Alyssa.