'It will never be okay': Kansas City mother shares grief over daughter killed in October

Three months after her daughter was killed, a Kansas City, Missouri, mother is still waiting for justice.

Just this week, KCPD and KC Mother's in Charge called for an end to violent crime, after the second-deadliest year on record.

Aisha Johnson says her kids used to tease her for taking so many photos and videos of them.

"All their life they was like, 'You're always taking pictures, you're always taking pictures,'" she said. "If I never took the pictures, we wouldn't have these memories."

Now the pictures and memories are all that's left of her daughter Era'Shae Johnson, who was shot and killed on Oct. 17, 2022.

"That's a hard pill to swallow. Both in my hand," Aisha Johnson said. "To see her birth certificate and to have her death certificate."

Sone say time heals all wounds, but Johnson says this wound won't ever heal.

"A mother should never have to bury their child, never. And so I will never be okay again," she said. "But not to ever hear, or be able to touch my daughter, that's what I'm not okay with."

There have been numerous reports on Kansas City's high homicide rate, but what Johnson says some may not realize is that each new case sets back her own healing.

"Every time another murder happens, it pushes my daughter's case back," she said. "And so it's like, 'Okay, here we go again we're going back to square one.'"

—