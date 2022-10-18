Man dies after Monday night shooting in Kansas City

The new week started just like the old one ended in Kansas City, Missouri — with more gun violence.

KCMO police officers found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds in a wrecked car at about 7:45 p.m. Monday near east 57th Street and Norton Avenue.

A police department spokesman said the man died about three hours later at a hospital.

There was not immediate details on what led to the latest shooting.

Weekend gun violence killed at least two people in KCMO and two others were found shot at a QuikTrip early Monday afternoon .

In 2022, there have been over 130 homicide victims in KCMO, according to data compiled by KCPD.

