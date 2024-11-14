'It's a big deal': Excitement builds for new Riverside amphitheater

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

The excitement continues to build for the amphitheater scheduled to open in 2026 in Riverside, Missouri.

Riverside sits just north of downtown Kansas City in Platte County.

“We have so many things that we're offering to people destination-wise," Mayor Kathy Rose said. "We have our parks and our trails. We have the casino. We have, you know, the, we have Red X, which is a destination. And now we're going to be welcoming the new Live Nation amphitheater."

The amphitheater will seat 16,000 people, with more than 12,000 of those seats covered.

The newest venue in the metro area also will create new opportunities for the city.

According to Live Nation, the amphitheater is expected to generate $67.9 million in economic impact.

The venue is expected to create about 500 permanent jobs.

“This was a six-year conversation before it finally came to fruition," Rose said. "And I say that because we were very, very close, and then COVID hit, and then everything got stalled and you know I was concerned that maybe that the conversation would die or the opportunity would leave. And they stayed with me and it's been it's been a great partnership."

The amphitheater will be across the street from the KC Current's training facility.

“We've got more things to do and more things to accomplish and we're going to provide the best quality of life for our residents and just make this welcoming, inviting vibe for anybody that comes to Riverside," Rose said.

Live Nation is accepting applications for a naming rights partner.

