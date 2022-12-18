'It's a family event': Dickens Carolers celebrate 39 years of spreading holiday cheer in KC

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — For 39 years, the Dickens Carolers have spread holiday cheer through song across Kansas City.

"I really don’t remember Christmas without doing the Dickens Carolers,” said soprano Dalene White.

Saturday, Brad Zimmerman, Dalene White, Janelle Grimes and Perry White performed as a quartet.

“For me, caroling is truly a family affair. I’m married to the bass, and Bradley is my brother,” said Dalene White, a 31-year veteran of the company.

Zimmerman is also the founder and manager. He works to arrange the music on top of employing talent.

“We do make quite a bit of racket with four voices, we can make a pretty big sound," Zimmerman said. "I think sometimes that startles, and people are excited by it."

Besides making a statement with their voices, Dickens Carolers performers from "all walks of life" don "turn-of-the-century attire" to add to the festive experience.

“It’s just a great way to spread joy, and people really are well receiving of it," Grimes said.

Last season, the company booked over 250 performances.

To learn more about the Dickens Carolers, purchase concert tickets and/or book a performance, visit the company's website here .

